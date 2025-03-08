ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 3.10. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $100.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

