Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. Proto Labs has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $46.73.

Proto Labs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 93.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

