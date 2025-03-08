pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,437.22

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. pumpBTC has a total market cap of $489.40 million and $5,437.22 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pumpBTC has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for $84,508.50 or 0.98484696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,579.45 or 1.01838655 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85,822.01 or 0.99767329 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,791 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,791.08387431. The last known price of pumpBTC is 84,319.36466438 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

