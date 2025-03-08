RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) CEO Cornelis Wesdorp Sells 1,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of RadNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $105,160.00.

RDNT opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.61 and a beta of 1.85. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,407,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in RadNet by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in RadNet by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

