Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,790,503 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,790,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after acquiring an additional 343,844 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,942,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,758,000.

Shares of AIRR opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

