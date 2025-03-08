Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,135,915 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,135,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 338,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,248,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 425,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,049,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $685,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of BSX opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

