Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $148.07 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 284,833 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $148,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $588.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $552.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

