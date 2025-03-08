Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $198.05 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,565,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,051,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,350,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after buying an additional 288,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,079,000 after purchasing an additional 662,179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after purchasing an additional 478,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.16.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

