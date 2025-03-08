Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,827,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.62 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.