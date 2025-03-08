Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,396,585 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

EOG stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

