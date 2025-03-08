Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 276,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,739,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PH opened at $635.57 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $664.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.47.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.