Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 596,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $225.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $198.44 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

