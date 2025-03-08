Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $57,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. now owns 384,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.6 %

RYN stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Rayonier declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

