RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Director Johnson Martin Elaine Acquires 266 Shares

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $12,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,315. This represents a 2.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Johnson Martin Elaine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 195 shares of RCI Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $9,945.00.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.73 million, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1,839.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 147,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RICK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

