RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $8.16. RE/MAX shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 192,360 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.37.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.34 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $142,496.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,221,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,660,818.95. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 69,889 shares of company stock valued at $729,432 in the last 90 days. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in RE/MAX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in RE/MAX by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

