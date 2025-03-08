Real Estate Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 7th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, or manage income-producing properties such as office buildings, retail centers, and apartments. They allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical property, often including investments in real estate investment trusts (REITs) that distribute a majority of their income to shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,401,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,618,457. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.42. 8,640,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day moving average of $238.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.28. 32,466,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,767,291. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $313.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

