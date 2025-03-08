Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,386 ($69.61) and last traded at GBX 5,356 ($69.23), with a volume of 15833262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,186 ($67.03).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,116.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,831.42. The company has a market cap of £36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,723 ($61.04), for a total value of £64,610.64 ($83,508.65). Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

