Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

AVGE opened at $72.81 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.