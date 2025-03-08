Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

