Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 56,911,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 105,623,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

About Red Rock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.