Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, insider Preston Klassen sold 31,445 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $39,620.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,429.30. This trade represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph P. Hagan bought 50,000 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,280.72. This represents a 23.72 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,998 shares of company stock valued at $282,237. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $204,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,154,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

RGLS stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

