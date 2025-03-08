Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $204,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,154,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
RGLS stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
