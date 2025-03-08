Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wynn Resorts stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 1,889,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,193. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.