Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Snowflake stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $306,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,867,735. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,186,956.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,096,313. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

