ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Sells $455,420.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total transaction of $455,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,890.78. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $232.40 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

