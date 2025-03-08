Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 5th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Coca-Cola are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares issued by companies in the restaurant industry, representing partial ownership in businesses ranging from fast-food chains to upscale dining establishments. Investors purchase these stocks with the expectation that the company’s performance and market trends in the food service sector will lead to financial returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $10.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,615,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.06. 1,897,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.13. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,284,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,297,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

