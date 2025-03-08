Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Karanikolas Sells 12,566 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Revolve Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Revolve Group
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.