Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,205,000 after buying an additional 520,473 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,381,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 188,569 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,210,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 612,186 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $27.08.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

