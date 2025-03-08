Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $67.36 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.