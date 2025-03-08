Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

