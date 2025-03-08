Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

