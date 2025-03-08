Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

