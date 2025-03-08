Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

