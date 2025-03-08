Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,208,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,456,000 after buying an additional 6,075,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.