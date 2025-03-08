Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,253 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 1,210,645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $24.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

