Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 201,017 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

