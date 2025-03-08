Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,013,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

