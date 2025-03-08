Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

