River Global Investors LLP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,634 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after buying an additional 811,692 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,745,000 after acquiring an additional 223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

