River Global Investors LLP Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Global Investors LLP cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $155.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $111.18 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

