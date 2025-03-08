River Global Investors LLP Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

River Global Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272,342 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 63.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,688 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 166.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE CX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

