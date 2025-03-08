River Global Investors LLP Sells 10,548 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

