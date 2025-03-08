River Global Investors LLP Sells 153,556 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,556 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vimeo by 5,662.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMEO

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.