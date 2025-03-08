River Global Investors LLP Sells 22,693 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

