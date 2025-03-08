River Global Investors LLP Sells 7,558 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51. Target Co. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

