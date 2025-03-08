RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,031 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

