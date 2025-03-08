RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,340 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.