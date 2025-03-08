Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.