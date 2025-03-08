RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.