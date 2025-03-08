Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,596,000 after buying an additional 101,333 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.