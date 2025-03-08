Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 4,388 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,388 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $43,704.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,937,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,297,569.72. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 955 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,444.95.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,405.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,833 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $141,951.81.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,408 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $198,773.92.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GRX opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

